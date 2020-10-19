Your unwanted bicycle could be heading to Africa this week: Don’t miss deadline

Do you have an adult’s bicycle languishing in the shed – unwanted and unridden but still usable?

Why not consider donating it to Re~Cycle: Bikes to Africa.

Heading to Africa this week

A truckload of donated bicycles is leaving the Island this Wednesday 22nd October, giving you a couple of days in which to dig out your old bike and take it to Innerspaces, Place Rd Cowes.

Here the good people of Innerspaces are holding the donated bikes for a few days, free of charge.

Bailey: A real community effort

Sue Bailey, the voluntary local co-ordinator said,

“It’s a real community effort: the bikes are donated by local people; free storage is provided by Innerspaces; free truck hire is given by Bartlett’s ; free ferry crossing is provided by Wightlink and fuel is paid for by a grant from PedalAid. “Soon the bikes will be shipped out to Africa with part of the shipping costs paid by fundraising efforts.”

Sue’s son (pictured left) recently undertook a 2,000km cycle on a tandem to Karlsruhe in Germany and back, busking along the way to raise funds for Re~Cycle.

A bicycle can lighten the burden

In the UK, thousands of bikes are thrown away or lie unused in sheds and garages, whilst many people in Africa have no access to transport of any kind. For some people living in parts of rural Africa, the average time spent walking to school, work, or collecting water can be four hours a day.

A bicycle lightens this burden and cuts travel time to a fraction, improving health and wellbeing as well as enhancing work and education opportunities.

Donate your unwanted bikes

If you have a bicycle to donate, please take it to Innerspaces, Place Rd, Cowes.

They are open 8.30am-5.30pm weekdays, 9am-5pm Saturdays and 10am-4pm Sundays. Unfortunately, they are unable to collect bicycles, nor can they use any children’s bikes.

News shared by Sue on behalf of Re~Cycle. Ed