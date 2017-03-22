Youth shelters and a novel way to charge smart phones

Daniel shares this latest news from Newport Parish Council. Ed

The culmination of a nine year project has been unveiled in Church Litten.

Cllr Julie Jones-Evans officially opened the youth shelter area on behalf of Newport Parish Council with representatives from the Safer Neighbourhoods Team, the Lord Louis Library and the High Sheriff in attendance.

The project, spearheaded by Cllr Julie Jones-Evans, has transformed a redundant piece of grass into a useful area where young people can come together in a safe environment. The bus station area and library outskirts have been the subject of anti social behaviour for many years and the gathering of large groups of youths has seemed intimidating for the general users.

Youth shelters and phone chargers

Two youth shelters have been installed with two pieces of exercise equipment alongside them that can recharge smart phones by pedal power. By installing equipment that has the ability to recharge phones it is hoped to encourage healthy behaviour in a fun and interesting way.

The equipment has been positioned so any visitor to the area can access it without being involved with the pod seating area and this can allow a greater number of community users of all ages. The shoulder wheel is fully DDA compliant it is hoped to add additional pieces in the future to suit all age groups and abilities.

Awards for All funding

The community project, funded by Newport Parish Council with grant funding from Awards for All and an additional £4,000 from the Police Commissioner Protecting People and Places Fund, has been a lengthy process with ongoing consulttion between the potential users, the Library staff and the Police.

Cllr Jones-Evans said,

“I am delighted that this project has been completed. It has been a long road but thanks to the help of a number of agencies, including the Police, we have been able to make this happen. “I hope this will be an area young people can come to an enjoy safely for many years to come.”

