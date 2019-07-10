Zero waste campaingers take their Plastic Attack to Sainsbury’s

Hollie shares this report from Sunday’s planned Plastic Attack action. Ed

On Sunday morning a group of shoppers from a local Facebook group named Journey to Zero Waste IOW met at Sainsburys in Newport and performed a protest against single use plastic.

The group met at the store, did their shopping as usual and then unpacked their plastic wrapped items into their own bags and containers in the lobby, leaving the unnecessary plastic packaging with the supermarket.

Trolleys filled with unwanted single use plastic left by customer service desk

The protest was peaceful, and the supermarket had been informed beforehand. The protest is part of a national campaign to encourage supermarkets to reduce their plastic packaging. Inspired by the recent TV series ‘Hugh’s war on waste’ the shoppers felt moved to action to join in with the ‘plastic attack’ and ‘#ourplasticfeedback campaigns.

The programme hosted by Hugh Fearnly-Whittingstall aims to highlight the huge problems with the way in which we create and dispose or ‘recycle’ our waste in this country.

Produce stored in reusable bags

Hollie Fallick who organised the Plastic Attack said,

“The Action on Sunday was very positive with lots of shoppers joining in to put their unwanted single use plastic in our trolleys to hand back to the supermarket. Our supermarkets need to up their game and take responsibility for reducing the amount of plastic packaging they are using. “It is frustrating that in many cases you have to choose between organic or plastic wrapped and the loose items can be as much as 40% more expensive!”

Quote from The Lorax by Dr Seuss held up by young Islander

Journey to Zero Waste IOW is planning to arrange a plastic attack at various supermarkets around the Island on the last Saturday of each month from 9.30 -11.30 to keep up the pressure and continue to raise awareness. The next one is scheduled for the 27th July at Tesco in Ryde and you will be most welcome to join us!