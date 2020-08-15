10,000+ indecent images and videos, mostly child sexual abuse and people having sex with animals – gets man suspended sentence

John Stoddart of Ventnor, Isle of Wight, has received an eight-month jail sentence – suspended for two years – after admitting ten charges relating to the making and possessing of indecent images and videos of child sexual abuse.

In June 2018, officers from the National Crime Agency spent around ten hours searching the 65-year-old’s flat in Madeira Road, Ventnor. What followed was a two-year investigation into Stoddart’s activities.

Stoddart: NCA “just fancied a day out at the seaside”

Following the 2018 raid, neighbours say Stoddart told them it was ‘all about nothing’ and that ‘they [NCA] just fancied a day out at the seaside’.

He was arrested the same month, after NCA officers were able to prove he’d made child sex abuse files available on an online sharing platform. He admitted the charges over a month ago at Newport Magistrates Court.

Over 7,000 indecent images

The NCA say Stoddart made in excess of 500 indecent images of children; 149 fell into the most severe category (A) for child sexual abuse.

They added that that forensic analysis of Stoddart’s digital devices found 7,256 indecent images and 754 videos from as early as 2004.

An additional 3,000 images related to bestiality – namely a human performing intercourse with a live or dead animal.

Files containing the words ‘Pedoland’, ‘Preteen’ and ‘Lolita’ were located and attributed to Stoddart’s IP address and user profile.

However, it wasn’t just the videos and photos of child sexual abuse that was found. The NCA say Stoddart was a fan of visual stories featuring erotic encounters with adults, children and animals. He is known locally as an online gamer.

Charges admitted to

The ten charges that Stoddart admitted to, were that he:

Made 103 category A indecent videos of children

Made 46 category A indecent images of children

Made 30 category B indecent videos of children

Made 56 category B indecent images of children

Made 4 category C indecent videos of children

Made 287 category C indecent images of children

Possessed 487 videos of extreme pornography, namely a human performing intercourse with a live or dead animal

Possessed 2,451 images of extreme pornography, namely a human performing intercourse with a live or dead animal

Possessed 64 prohibited images of children

Possessed 2,621 prohibited still images of children

See the CPS Website for definitions of what ‘making’ and ‘possessing’ mean.

Matthews: Sexual exploitation of children

Martin Matthews, NCA operations manager, said,

“Over decades Stoddart had made and amassed a vast collection of imagery that was both obscene and involved the sexual exploitation of children. “He took pleasure in experiencing a virtual world online that involved violence and sexual abuse. Stopping this before it ever became a reality was paramount to our officers. “Protecting children remains a top priority for the NCA and we won’t stop in our pursuit of those individuals who pose a threat.”

Indefinite sexual harm prevention order

As part of his sentencing at Newport Crown Court yesterday (Friday 14th August) Stoddart was also put on the sex offenders register for ten years, given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order limiting his use of the Internet, ordered to attend a 35-day rehabilitation programme and told his electronic devices will be destroyed.

Limiting use of the Internet generally means the person may be able to access the Internet, but only via computer or device that is monitored by law enforcement.