100s of West Wighters share concerns over ‘new town’

This from the office of Bob Seely. Ed

Over 100 West Wight residents packed the Wellow Institute last Saturday to share concerns with MP Bob Seely about the Island Planning Strategy, which they fear will lead to a ‘new town’ being built near the village.

The strategy demands 9,600 new homes be built over the next 15 years, despite the Island forecasting a very low population increase. West Wight residents are concerned about the threat to build a new town on farmland around Wellow, Newbridge, Shalfleet and Thorley which they say would ruin the area’s rural character.

Bob said:

“The homes proposed in the plan are not for Islanders. We need to prioritise looking after our old and young people and make sure they are taken care of. “The threat of over-development is not only to the West Wight but to all parts of the Island and I’m working with the IW Council to persuade Government to grant the Island exceptional circumstance. I fully share the concerns of Wellow residents and their community is not alone in being threatened by the current housing proposals in the strategy. “The plan is actively harmful to our economy as it does not meet the needs of Islanders. We don’t have the infrastructure to support this plan and we also need to protect our green landscape for the benefit of Islanders and our visitor economy.”

Local resident, Joanna Minchin, said:

“We’re delighted Bob is totally on our side. These houses won’t be suitable nor affordable for the local families who need a roof over their heads. They’ll be for second home owners or retirees which will do nothing to assist the Island’s social housing problem. “The West Wight has many greenfield sites being offered for development in rural areas where water, sewerage, broadband, roads are already maxed out. “The “New Garden Community” in the draft plan for up to 2,000 houses in the Wellow area has got the entire West Wight agitated because this will ruin the rural aspect that attracts the visitors so key to our IW economy. It will also further St Mary’s burden. “Once the green fields, views, dark skies and bird songs have been replaced by concrete, more cars and street lighting, there is no turning back. Bob’s plan for a special exception to reduce the required number of new homes had the full support of everyone in the hall. “The Island is a gem that needs protecting before developers get their diggers dug in.”

Bob’s survey and petition against the housing targets can be found on his Website.