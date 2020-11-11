14-year-old boy one of three arrested for Cowes stabbing

Police officers investigating a stabbing in Cowes have arrested three people.

At around 9pm on 8th November, a 19-year-old man suffered a stab wound to his leg when he was assaulted on a footpath linking Newport Road to Frazer Close, near to the Arctic Road and Cycleway junction.

The injury is serious but not life-threatening.

Three arrested

A 27-year-old man from Ryde, a 22-year-old man from Ventnor, and a 14-year-old boy from Cowes have all been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They remain in custody at this time.

Get in touch

We still encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact us on 101, quoting 44200433764.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

