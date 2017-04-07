Quay Arts invites you to the opening of not one, but two exhibitions this weekend

Georgia shares details of exhibitions opening this weekend. Ed

Quay Arts invites you to join us this Saturday for the opening of two, new exhibitions…

From Rocken End to Binnel by Molly Attrill & Bridget Macdonald

Clayden Gallery // Opens Sat 8th April 2 – 4pm

Sisters Molly Attrill and Bridget Macdonald present a stunning exhibition of pots, paintings and drawings of the stretch of coast on the southernmost tip of the Island, from Rocken End at the Eastern end of Chale Bay to Binnel Bay, near Ventnor.

Exhibition Continues until 1st May.

Richard Long: The Isle of Wight as Six Walks

West Gallery // Opens Sat 8th April 3 – 4pm

Turner Prize winning artist and Britain’s leading figure in Land Art, Richard Long presents a series of photographic and text works, a monumental floor installation made from flint and a bespoke ‘wall drawing’ using local mud from the River Medina.

Exhibition continues until 1st July.

All welcome. FREE!

And there’s more

Don’t miss Richard Long in-conversation with Les Buckingham after the gallery opening from 4pm. Tickets selling fast.

A further two new displays also start this Saturday in our Cafe and Seminar Room by Laura Hol and David Godby.

Continues until 5th June.

Image: © Steve Jackson Hepworth 2012

Location map

View the location of this story.