Lots of offer at the second Isle of Wight Celebrating Age festival

Suzanne and Alan share this latest news. Ed

Age Friendly Island’s second annual Celebrating Age Festival begins on International Older Persons Day- Sunday, 1st October.

This Year’s Festival promotes the richness and diversity of the Isle of Wight’s communities with events to interest all Islanders.

A programme listing all the activities is available at Libraries, Age UK IW Office, 147 High Street, Newport and some Cooperative stores but we have highlighted some of the events here so that plans can be made in advance of October.

1st October: Tea on the Sea (£5 advanced bookings with Red Funnel Ferries). Departing from East Cowes Ferry Terminal at 2.30pm until 5pm. Book: Red Funnel ticket office 0238 001 9192 (foot passengers only) Join in with afternoon tea, a bit of history and games. (This is a round-trip with no disembarking at Southampton)

Wild About Wight Safari – FREE but bring money for refreshments (Bookings required) Based at Isle of Wight Zoo. From 10.30am to 2.30pm. Book: By 8 Sept contact claire@vectishousing.co.uk / 01983 525985. Discover prehistoric landscapes, seascapes,nature, historic forts, military secrets and famous golfers in ‘The Bay’ area.

2nd October: Creative Café – FREE. Newport Methodist Church Hall. 10am to 2pm. Contact: Independent Arts on 01983 822437. All materials provided includes a quiz, a mosaic workshop and a fellowship lunch.

Tea Dance – FREE but bookings required as places limited. At Byrnhill Grove, Park Ave, Ventnor, 2.30pm – 4.30pm Book: Elaine 07788420470 / elaine.sheldrake@shgroup.org (Southern Housing Group)

3rd October: Coffee Morning – FREE at Learning Links, Newport, 10am – 12noon. Contact: Louise or Pat 01983 527529. Find out about Employment Support for the Over 50s including self-employment with support from the Chamber of Commerce.

Coffee Afternoon – FREE at Bembridge Village Hall, 2pm to 4pm Contact: Emma Goldring 01983 874160 clerk@bembridgecp.org.uk. Coffee afternoon offered by Bembridge Parish Council.

SingAbout Together. FREE at The Methodist Church, Quay Street, Newport at 2pm to 4pm Contact: Independent Arts on 01983 822437. Join the SingAbout family for an afternoon of sing-along favourites.

4th October: Time and Tide Visual Arts Tasters – FREE at Riverside Centre, Newport, 11am to 12 noon. Independent Arts is offering screen-printing, pastels, painting and felting with local artist Leigh Jackman. Materials provided.

Community Eng-Agement Day – FREE at Riverside Centre, Newport. word11am – 2pm Contact: Lisa Toyne ltoyne@actioniw.org.uk

Interactive workshops, stands, creative activities and well-being area. Advice for the over 50s considering returning to work, starting a business or volunteering.

5th October: Time and Tide Visual Arts Tasters – FREE at Sandown Library at 10.30am – 12.30pm Contact: Independent Arts 822437 info@independentarts.org.uk. Screen-printing, pastels, painting and felting with Leigh Jackman.

Chair Yoga – FREE but bookings required. At Yinspire Yoga, 2 New Road, Brading 11.30am – 12.30pm Book: 01983 333888 9am – 3pm weekdays hello@yinspire.co.uk – Chair Yoga for people with mobility worries.

DanceMakers Collective – FREE at Methodist Church Hall, Quay Street, 2pm – 4pm Contact: Independent Arts 822437 info@independentarts.org.uk. A gentle creative dance programme featuring performance by Samphire Dance Company.

6th October: Heritage Health Walk – FREE from Ryde Library Time: 10:30am to 1pm. A three mile walk exploring Ryde’s history.

7th October: Heritage Display – FREE at Lord Louis Library, Newport. 10am – 12noon. Heritage Display with refreshments available thanks to the Friends of Lord Louis Library.

Other events

In addition to the above the Island’s Libraries have special events including drop-in sessions organised by the Island’s Volunteer Centre (CAIW), some supermarkets are piloting a slow lane for customers seeking their views on the ‘slow till’ idea.

The County Record Office is offering drop-in sessions, Open Afternoons are planned by ‘Men In Sheds’ and The Oddfellows, there will be a drop-in for maintenance of NHS hearing aids at Orchard Care Centre, Newport and a Carers IW event at Riverside.

Image: © Suzanne Whitewood