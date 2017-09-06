Ryde Academy Governors resign over AET’s ‘wholly commercial’ decisions

Six of the seven Ryde Academy Governors have resigned over the conduct of the school’s sponsor on the Isle of Wight, Academies Enterprise Trust (AET).

The move came after AET’s Chair of Trustees, Jack Boyer, wrote to the Chair of Governors at the Academy, Lesley Holmes, two days before the end of the summer term to advise that as part of their Turnaround Plan (forced on them by the DfE due to the number failing schools) they’d be be instigating a new ‘Governance framework’. Lesley was effectively informed that she’d no longer be Chair of Governors from September.

Decisions are “wholly commercial”

Along with five other Governors, including the Rt Hon Dame Janet Paraskeva, Lesley has resigned over the matter, saying,

“We now believe that the decisions AET are making in respect of education provision on the Isle of Wight show no interest in improving education, but are becoming wholly commercial.”

The Governors had been requested by AET to stay on in some form of capacity.

No confidence in AET

Lesley Holmes, former Chair of Governors at Ryde Academy, said,

“It is very sad and disappointing that we as a group of governors now find ourselves in this position. We believe that AET have shown through their recent actions that they have no real regard to the genuine welfare or education of students or staff, nor any interest in the local communities of Ryde, Sandown or the Isle of Wight as a whole. “We no longer have confidence in AET’s management of education provision at Ryde Academy, which puts us in an untenable position as governors and therefore have no other alternative than to resign our positions. “The progress Ryde Academy has made over the last two years has been down to the leadership of the principal Joy Ballard, her staff and the ethos of learning she has brought to the school. “All former governors remain strongly committed to supporting the future of education on the Island. We still wish to help improve standards, aspirations and most importantly the achievements our young people need to ensure a better start to their working lives.”

Letter from Chair of AET Trustees to Ryde Academy Governors





Lesley’s response to Jack Boyer’s letter





