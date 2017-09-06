Jacqueline shares this latest news. Ed

Thursday 7th September sees a celebration of the penultimate phase of work transforming the Church into a modern place of worship and venue for the whole Island community.

The scaffolding that has obscured this Island landmark for months has gone, revealing an bright refurbished interior, welcoming the many people who the Minster and freeing up the space for growing numbers of different visitors.

Serving the needs of every age group

It now reflects how the Minster is uniquely well-placed to serve the needs of every age group in the growing Island community and to secure a vibrant future for the building and its Ministry to the Island.

As many of our supporters know, this has been a long programme that has already seen the restoration of the Lady Chapel, in addition to the cleaning and repairing of the Tower stonework with the refurbishment of the Clock faces and work on the roof. This final phase completed the stonework conservation and the repair of the fine stained glass windows behind the altar.

Telling the 800 year story

Now we are beginning to see the full community potential of the largest public building in Newport and to tell its 800 year story to new generations.

With this in mind we are a key part of the new Victoria’s Island Trail, for visitors to follow in the footsteps of a Queen – walk along the same paths, see the same views and enjoy a unique journey around the Isle of Wight.

Much has been achieved thanks to generous grants received in the past seven years from English Heritage, the Historic Churches Trust and from other benefactors on the Island.

Join the celebration

For further information on the celebration of this latest phase of work please come to the Minster at 6pm on Thursday 7th September meet some of the people involved.

Image: nationalchurchestrust under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.