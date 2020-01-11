19-year-old woman dies in single car collision: Police appeal for information

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman died in a single-vehicle collision on the Isle of Wight last night (Friday).

The collision, involving a black Ford Fiesta, happened on the A3056 at Hale Common, Arreton at 11.35pm.

The road was closed while emergency services respond to the incident, it is now open again.

Despite best efforts, a 19-year-old woman from Carisbrooke was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Dashcam footage?

Officers investigating are now keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have seen the black Fiesta in the area in the time leading up to 11.35pm.

Maybe you have a dash cam in your car and captured footage of the vehicle prior to the collision?

Get in touch

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44200012614.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: macrophile under CC BY 2.0