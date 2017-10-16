How to avoid 11 mile diversion around Arreton

If you get caught up in the diversion on Tuesday evening and want to head to the other side of the village, it could take you half an hour.

arreton diversion

Update: 45 minutes after emailing out the road closure notice, Island Roads now advise the closure has been postponed until Tuesday evening.

The main Arreton through-road from its junction with Downend Road (up by the hare and magpie) down to Heasley Lane (where the cricket club is) will be closed from 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Island Roads say the closure is to allow a crane to lift a sewerage treatment plant over a property into a back garden.

The 11 mile diversion will take you via the Downs, Brading, Sandown and back via Apse Heath and could take around half an hour.

Best advice would be to either make sure you drive through before 6.30pm or simply avoid that route at all costs.

Monday, 16th October, 2017 3:12pm

By

