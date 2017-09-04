20 year old Isle of Wight man loses his life in traffic collision

Police share this very sad news. Our thoughts are with family and friends of the young man. Ed

We’re appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision on the Isle of Wight last night.

Officers were called just after 9pm yesterday (Sunday 3 September) to reports of a two vehicle collision on Brading Down Road, by a car park.

The collision involved a grey MG and a blue Peugeot 207.

Man lost his life

The driver of the MG, a 20-year-old man from Bembridge, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by our officers.

The driver of the Peugeot, a 19-year-old man from Binstead, was taken to St Mary’s Hospital with injuries and later discharged.

Get in touch

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing today and officers would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who saw either vehicle prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44170342103, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: A Guy Taking Pictures under CC BY 2.0