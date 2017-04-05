2017 council elections: Vectis Radio hold Leaders and Youth Hustings

Kevin shares this latest news on behalf of Vectis Radio about the 2017 Isle of Wight council election news. Ed

The Island’s community radio station, Vectis Radio, will be delivering extensive coverage of the local elections, starting this weekend.

The station – available through the Internet and mobile apps, and soon also to be broadcast on FM – will be exploring the big issues in a series of interviews, and two hustings programmes which will be recorded and broadcast during the run-in.

Two types of Hustings

Acknowledging the fact that there are several young candidates this year, the first of these will be a ‘Youth Hustings’ on Tuesday 11th April (7pm) at Ventnor Exchange.

There will also be a ‘Leaders’ Hustings’ on Thursday 20th April at the Apollo Theatre in Newport, where the local party leaders will answer questions from the audience.

Political Soapbox

Meanwhile, the station’s Political Soapbox programme will present interviews with candidates from the four corners of the Island, on successive Saturdays, as follows:

April 8 – Candidates from East Wight;

April 15 – West Wight;

April 22 – North Wight;

April 29 – Newport and South Wight.

Political Soapbox presenter, Joe Plumb, said:

“Throughout this campaign, we will bring all the debate and drama as we approach polling day. Vectis Radio listeners can, of course, join in the debate at any time through phone ins, texting and social media.”

Vectis Radio will also be live from the count from 10pm on Thursday 4th May to bring listeners the results as they come in.

And vectisradio.com will feature podcasts of all the shows shortly after broadcast.

Image: labourparty under CC BY 2.0