Help name the new donkey at Carisbrooke Castle

The folks over at Carisbrooke Castle need your help. Before Christmas they welcomed a new donkey to the gang, but wanted the public’s help in naming it.
They have put together a shortlist of the favourites and now open this up for final voting.
What’s your favourite?
In order to place your vote, head over to the Carisbrooke Castle Facebook post and type our favourite from the list below in the comments.
The name with the most votes by Monday 19th February will be the winner!
The choices are:
- Jouster
- Jeremy
- Jonty
- Jester
- Juno
Thursday, 15th February, 2018 11:04am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g2A
Filed under: Central Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Newport
