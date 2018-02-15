Help name the new donkey at Carisbrooke Castle

What do you think, is he a Jouster, Jeremy, Jonty, Jester or Juno? Carisbrooke Castle would welcome your help in naming their new donkey.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

castle donkey

The folks over at Carisbrooke Castle need your help. Before Christmas they welcomed a new donkey to the gang, but wanted the public’s help in naming it.

They have put together a shortlist of the favourites and now open this up for final voting.

What’s your favourite?
In order to place your vote, head over to the Carisbrooke Castle Facebook post and type our favourite from the list below in the comments.

The name with the most votes by Monday 19th February will be the winner!

The choices are:

  • Jouster
  • Jeremy
  • Jonty
  • Jester
  • Juno

Thursday, 15th February, 2018 11:04am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g2A

Filed under: Central Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Newport

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Comments are closed.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*