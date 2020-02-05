30 minute parking on Newport High Street reintroduced for ‘a convenient £1’

Drivers could soon be able to park for 30 minutes in Newport High Street for a convenient £1 — in a move aimed at supporting businesses and boosting local trade.

The Isle of Wight Council said the tariff was aimed at people who wanted to pull up, nip in one or two shops and then be on their way again.

Newport High Street is the only high street on the Island where motorists pay to park. The minimum stay is currently one hour at £1.50.

Newport businesses ‘crying out for’ half hour parking

Councillor Ian Ward, cabinet member for infrastructure and highways, said:

“We want to do as much as we possibly can to help our local businesses thrive against the challenge of online shopping by encouraging people to shop local. “Thirty minute parking for those who simply want to pull up, and nip in one or two shops is something businesses in Newport have been crying out for. “We hope our proposals will generate more passing trade and promote a higher turnover of spaces which we know is so important to improving the vitality and viability of the high street.”

Free 30 min parking

The authority is proposing to maintain free parking in Ryde, Sandown, Shanklin and Ventnor high streets to support the business community in those areas.

However, it is proposing to address the current inequality in esplanade parking by extending seasonal fees at Sandown, Shanklin and Ventnor to all year round — as in Ryde currently.

New parking charges

The council is also proposing to introduce parking charges along Cowes seafront, including Gurnard, a flat rate £2 per day fee at Cowes park and ride and to raise car park charges by broadly 20p per hour Islandwide.

Meanwhile, Island parking permit arrangements will be consolidated with increased flexibility in payments and coverage.

Designed to “make parking charges fairer and simpler”

Cllr Ward said the proposed changes were designed to make parking charges fairer and simpler across the Island, ahead of a detailed review of parking facilities and fees which is due to report in May.

He said increases were “proportionate” and helped to promote the use of sustainable transport.

He said,

“The council continues to be committed to supporting the future vibrancy and viability of the Island’s high streets. “Over the past 12 months we have suspended parking charges during the weekends leading up to Christmas, undertaken a range of town centre promotion and improvement projects and worked with town councils and business associations in Newport and Ryde to attract £1 million in government funding from the Heritage High Street programme. “This includes committing £500,000 in match funding to projects designed to improve the high street environment.”

News shared by the Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: bearpark under CC BY 2.0