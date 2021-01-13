£3,000 grants available for activities to support children and young people

Grants of up to £3,000 are now available to help provide new or additional activities for families and young people living on the Isle of Wight.

Local groups, clubs and enterprises are being encouraged to apply for an ‘Early Help Community Capacity Building Grant’ before the 8th February deadline.

The funding has been made available through the Isle of Wight Council’s strengthening families programme to help new or existing providers organise activities, clubs or groups for families and young people.

Brading: Effective early help is crucial

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said now more than ever families were in need of additional support due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said,

“This funding will mean that there is further provision available to support these families. “We recognise the crucial role of effective early help and its role in ensuring positive outcomes for children and families. “Earlier identification of potential risk factors such as domestic violence, poor mental health or child safeguarding issues means subsequently a bigger uptake of referrals to services that intervene and support earlier. “The scheme also supports our Early Help Strategy which highlights our commitment to delivering early help to ensure children and young people have the best possible start in life and have the opportunity to fulfil their potential.”

One-off payments

The grants will be issued as a one-off payment to fund new or additional provision targeted towards children and young people up to the age of 19 (up to 25 with specified additional needs) and/or families, parents and carers.

Yolanda Gavaghan, the council’s troubled families project officer, said grants could be used to set up new baby or toddler groups, teenage groups or family-based groups focusing on mental health and wellbeing.

She said,

“We want to ensure there are long-term sustainable provisions in place that are community led and available for all families on the Island, especially those in deprived or disadvantaged areas.”

To find our more, or to get an application, please email [email protected] or visit the Website.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words, Ed

Image: Jeswin Thomas under CC BY 2.0