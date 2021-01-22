33 years jail sentence for Isle of Wight trio

Three people who committed a burglary in Ryde in which a man was seriously assaulted have been jailed for a combined total of more than 33 years.

Police were called to a flat on East Hill Road shortly before 8pm on 27th December 2019, where a man in his 40s had sustained injuries to his face, back and arm, caused by a knife.

During the incident, approximately £1,500 in cash was stolen from the address.

Following an investigation, officers charged three people, who were known to the victim, with aggravated burglary and wounding with intent. They are:

Timothy Peter Brown, aged 40 and of no fixed abode

Graham Smith, aged 41, of George Street in Ryde

Louise Victoria April Spence, aged 30 years, of Station Road in Brading

Initially denied wrongdoing

The case went to trial at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 18th January this year after the trio denied any wrongdoing.

However, during day four of the trial yesterday (Thursday 21st January), all three pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary. Smith and Brown also admitted wounding with intent.

The charge of wounding with intent in relation to Spence was withdrawn.

Appearing at the same court today (Friday 22nd January), Graham Smith was jailed for 12 years, Timothy Brown was jailed for 12 years and four months, and Louise Spence was jailed for 9 and a half years.

Odds stacked against them

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Iain Robertson said:

“This was a nasty attack which left a man with a number of serious injuries. “Brown, Smith and Spence all initially tried to deny their involvement in the offence, but with the odds stacked against them they threw in the towel and admitted their guilt. “We are pleased that these three have now been brought to justice, and hope this reassures the community that we simply do not tolerate this kind of violence.”

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed