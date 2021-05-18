£350,000 Gov funding supports Isle of Wight council’s bold ambition to end homelessness

More rough sleepers are set to be helped off the streets and into safe accommodation thanks to a further £357,500 in government funding.

The money, secured by the Isle of Wight Council, will support vital projects such as the Island’s new homeless shelter and assessment hub, as well as targeted support to help rough sleepers off the streets for good.

Brenchley: Staff and volunteers working tirelessly to make a real difference

Jamie Brenchley, the council’s service manager for housing needs and homelessness, said,

“Across the Island, there are staff and volunteers working tirelessly to make a real difference to the lives of rough sleepers. “This additional funding will mean that crucial work to help people off the streets can continue and support our bold and ambitious vision to end homelessness on the Island. “There is still much we need to do, but together alongside our partners, we are beginning to make change possible for people that have found themselves with no other options but to sleep rough on our streets.”

The government’s Rough Sleeping Initiative was launched in 2018 to help local areas provide tailored services to those living on the streets.

Helping to fund

Examples of the work that the scheme is helping to fund on the Isle of Wight include:

Howard House assessment hub — Due to open shortly, the ‘assessment hub’ will help vulnerable people avoid rough sleeping by providing a roof over their head as well as the support they need to enable them to make positive longer term changes to their lives.

Housing First — A multi-partner service specifically targeted at single people experiencing homelessness, offering a wide range of accommodation options and tailored support.

Navigators — Rough sleeping navigators work with people rough sleeping, people at risk of rough sleeping and/or those who are newly accommodated off the street who would benefit from tailored support.

Image: Jaee Kim under CC BY 2.0