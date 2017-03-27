3am Cowes fishing boat accident led to drug arrests

As reported at the weekend, emergency crews responded to reports of a violent collision in Cowes marina on Saturday night.

As well as Ambulance, Coastguard and the RNLI, the police were notified and shortly after 3am arrived at the scene to assist ambulance crews treating the injured parties.

Three men were taken to hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Arrests for drug offences

Three men from the mainland were subsequently arrested and one bailed until 5th May.

A 39-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of drugs. He has been bailed until 5th May 2017.

A 34-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. He was released with no further action.

A 39-year-old man from Petersfield was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. He was released with no further action.

Image: © Cowes RNLI