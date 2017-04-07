£42k boost for West Wight Sports & Community Centre’s COOK project

Krissy shares this fantastic news. Ed

We are thrilled to announce West Wight Sports & Community Centre are winners in the ITV Meridian People’s Project and have been awarded £42,180 for our COOK project – Creating Opportunities in Our Kitchen.

The money will enable us to provide training and work experience opportunities in our café. The project will focus on helping people with learning disabilities, mental and physical health issues, young people and those who need support in returning to work.

Clare Griffin, Centre Manager, says,

“Thank you to the amazing Isle of Wight community who got behind us. It has been an incredible two week campaign with so many people showing support for us. It’s has been a truly inspiring experience and another milestone in our unique history.”

Message from Gill Kennett, Chair of Trustees West Wight Sports & Community Centre,

“Today at West Wight Sports and Community Centre we heard that we had won the Meridian Television Peoples Project for our COOK Project. “As Chairman of the West Wight Sports and Community Centre can I thank all of those people on the Island and beyond who voted for us, told their friends to vote for us, were willing to be photographed in what were, let’s be honest, rather vivid pink T-shirts and promoted our cause far and wide. “As always the people of the Isle of Wight rose to the challenge and despite the Island probably being one of the smaller population areas in the Meridian TV area the Island people turned out and voted for us. “This funding will enable us to take forward a project that will benefit many people and we are very grateful for the tremendous support given to us from across the Island.”

Get involved

Planning is now underway to get the project started. If you are interested in getting involved either in a training or volunteer capacity, get in touch with our catering supervisor Louise Preece at louise.preece@westwight.org.uk