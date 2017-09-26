50 cyclists take part in first Tour de West Wight

Krissy shares hits latest news. Ed

There was sunshine and blue skies as the West Wight Sports & Community Centre celebrated Isle of Wight Day with the first Tour de West Wight.

Around 50 cyclists turned out for the charity event, which involved a 40km ride through villages around the West Wight.

The group ride was supported by the West Wight Wheelers and was part of the new Isle of Wight Cycling Festival.

Afterwards cyclists enjoyed tea and homemade cakes in the Centre cafe.