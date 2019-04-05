50 years on from Dylan’s ’69 show find Peace and Love at Isle of Wight Festival

Lisa shares this latest news from Isle of Wight Festival HQ. Ed



Dig out your blouses and bell-bottoms because this year, we’re going back to 1969!

Those attending The Isle of Wight Festival 2019 are encouraged to don their finest ‘60s attire to experience the theme of Summer of ‘69 – Peace and Love.

50th anniversary of 1969 festival

The festival is throwing it back 50 years to the iconic 1969 event, which was written into the history books thanks to headline performances from Bob Dylan and The Who, and a guestlist resembling a who’s who of music, including John Lennon, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Elton John and more.

Celebrate past and look to the future

Musical tributes to Dylan and themed areas across the site will ensure festival-goers are able to celebrate the past and look to the future, with the 2019 line-up featuring musical icons and exciting new artists.

1969 was filled with iconic pop culture moments including Neil Armstrong uttering those famous words as he became the first man to step foot on the moon; John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Bed-In For Peace”; and the release of The Beatles’ Abbey Road offering a wealth of iconic figures and moments for festival-goers to base their costumes on.

King or Queen of Summer

On Saturday 15th June those dressed in their 60s-best should gather at 2pm in Strawberry Fields, where one lucky person will be crowned the “King or Queen of Summer”.

The winner will receive an exclusive backstage tour and champagne picnic.

Premier Bob Dylan tribute

Simply Dylan, one of the UK’s premier Bob Dylan tributes, will take to the Big Top stage on Thursday 13th to celebrate the prodigious songwriter’s back catalogue.

Led by John O’Connell, Simply Dylan is no ordinary interpretation, with their precise, high energy renditions of Dylan’s work gathering momentum across the UK.

Where and when

The Isle of Wight Festival takes place 13th – 16th June at Seaclose Park, Newport.

Last year fans celebrated the 50th Anniversary of The Isle of Wight Festival.

History of the Festival

The first festivals in 1968, 1969 and 1970 put the event on the map for its world renowned, iconic performances from artists such as The Doors, The Who and Jimi Hendrix.

The event was successfully relaunched in 2002 to become the first major festival in the UK calendar, and one of the most exciting weekends of the summer.

It continues to build on its proud heritage and has featured show-stopping headliners such as David Bowie, Foo Fighters, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Jay-Z, Coldplay and Fleetwood Mac since its reincarnation in 2002.

Image: sleenen under CC BY 2.0