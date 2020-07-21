£50,000 funding drive launched for commercial airport feasibility study

A man with a passion for the development of an Isle of Wight airport for commercial airline use is today launching a fundraising campaign.

Thomas Munro is hoping to raise £50,000 for a feasibility study into the potential expansion of Bembridge airport for commercial airline use.

He’s hoping that even if the funding drive for the study raises £25,000, there could be sufficient interest from the council’s regeneration team and other organisations to match fund.

An alternative to the ferries

Thomas told News OnTheWight,

“I am sure there are thousands of Islanders and visitors alike who would love to be able to fly to and from the Island more easily and often more cheaply than, in my view, the expensive, unreliable ferries.”

He adds,

“Hopefully they, along with thousands of potential businesses on the Island , would be willing to support my Crowdfunding bid for the study …. especially as the project would give the Island’s economy a desperately needed boost and would greatly enhance the Island’s connectivity.”

In 2018, Thomas launched a Government petition calling for the development of an Isle of Wight airport for commercial airline use.

Add your support

