£50,000 funding drive launched for commercial airport feasibility study

Thomas Munro is hoping to raise £50,000 for a feasibility study into the potential expansion of Bembridge airport for commercial airline use, as an alternative to ferry travel

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

iow airport

A man with a passion for the development of an Isle of Wight airport for commercial airline use is today launching a fundraising campaign.

Thomas Munro is hoping to raise £50,000 for a feasibility study into the potential expansion of Bembridge airport for commercial airline use.

He’s hoping that even if the funding drive for the study raises £25,000, there could be sufficient interest from the council’s regeneration team and other organisations to match fund.

An alternative to the ferries
Thomas told News OnTheWight,

“I am sure there are thousands of Islanders and visitors alike who would love to be able to fly to and from the Island more easily and often more cheaply than, in my view, the expensive, unreliable ferries.”

He adds,

“Hopefully they, along with thousands of potential businesses on the Island , would be willing to support my Crowdfunding bid for the study …. especially as the project would give the Island’s economy a desperately needed boost and would greatly enhance the Island’s connectivity.”

In 2018, Thomas launched a Government petition calling for the development of an Isle of Wight airport for commercial airline use.

Add your support
If you’d like to support the Crowdfunding campaign head over to the GoFundMe Website.

Tuesday, 21st July, 2020 9:06am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nOm

Filed under: Air, Bembridge, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "£50,000 funding drive launched for commercial airport feasibility study"

newest oldest most voted
Dalek

Weren’t commercial flights trialled once before and failed dismally? Not that I’m saying it’s a bad idea, but the history of it isn’t very encouraging. Plus, we now have the environmental lobby who may have objections to this. Sadly, I feel this is all a bit too late.

Vote Up40Vote Down
21, July 2020 9:39 am

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...