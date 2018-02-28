£500k extra cash for social care won’t bridge the gap says councillor

Independent Labour Isle of Wight Councillor, Geoff Brodie, has discovered that the £500,000 extra funding for social care, announced at the beginning of the month by Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, will not help fill the budget gap.

Shortly after ‘savings’ of £3.8m were announced for next year’s IWC Adult Social Care budget, Bob Seely issued a press release announcing an extra £500,000 “to fund social care”. The money was part of £150 million earmarked for councils across England by the treasury.

Money can’t bridge the gap

During his talks with finance officers in preparation for tonight’s budget meeting, Cllr Brodie was told that in return for this extra cash, Government “will expect to see councils use it to build on their progress so far in supporting sustainable local care markets” and that “we have multiple hoops to jump through not only that it meets the eligibility criteria for spending, but also that we can demonstrate passporting (and not substitution)”.

Mr Seely claimed the windfall was, “going to help those in need and is most welcome at a time when resources are stretched”.

Cllr Brodie said,

“Clearly what the MP claimed and the Council leadership have reiterated is a complete fantasy. This so-called cash is to be used for supporting the care market rather than to tackle the savage cuts to individual services, that are causing so much worry to vulnerable people. “It is clear that Islanders need to examine very closely statements from the MP’s office regarding his ‘achievements’ if this is an example of one.”

