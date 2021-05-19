60mph winds and heavy rain forecast for Isle of Wight by Met Office in latest weather warning

You wouldn’t think it looking out of the window this morning, but according to the Met Office, there is troubled weather ahead.

They have issued a weather warning valid from 6pm on Thursday and running through to 9pm on Friday for string winds and heavy rain.

The warning reads:

An unusually deep area of low pressure for the time of year will move slowly eastwards across a central swathe of the UK during Thursday night and Friday. In addition to some heavy rain, this low will bring with it a spell of relatively high winds. The windiest conditions will start to affect south Wales and southwest England Thursday late afternoon and evening before spreading across southern England Thursday night and early Friday. Inland, gusts up to 45 to 50 mph are expected at times whilst over coasts and hills gusts will reach as much as 55 to 60 mph. These high winds then slowly ease from the west later on Friday.



See the warning on the Met Office Website to stay up to date with any changes.

Image: ednawinti under CC BY 2.0