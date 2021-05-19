Crew of under 16s attempt record sail around the Isle of Wight today: See their progress live

An under-16 sailing crew from the Scaramouche Sailing Trust are well into their latest attempt to set an IRC Record for a time to sail around the Isle of Wight.

Christopher Joel-Fredrick, Jaydon Owusu, Jessye Opoke-Ware, Kai Hockley and Tyler Harriott attempted to course on Saturday, but after an early start unfortunately the wind didn’t stabilise and they were force to abandon the record attempt just past the Needles Lighthouse.

Well on their way

Today (Wednesday) they are back with yacht, Riot, and have already past the Needles heading to St Catherine’s on the south coast of the Isle of Wight.

Round the Island

This is a classic race course for the South Coast of England and can be made in either direction, starting and finishing from the iconic Royal Yacht Squadron Line.

The full loop around the Isle of Wight takes in the famous white chalk cliffs and the amazing sight of The Needles.

According to the IRC, this is:

Very tidally constrained, a record attempt requires meticulous planning of the start time to make best use of the strong currents. The course must enclose the Isle of Wight in either direction, passing the Needles Light house, St Catherine’s Point and passing to the East of Bembridge Ledge Buoy.

It’s thought the boat may get back to Cowes around 4.30pm this afternoon.

You can track their progress by visiting the YB Tracking Website.