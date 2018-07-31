66th Pier to Pier Swim Race: Urgent call for kayakers

The 66th Pier to Pier Swim Race on Saturday 11th August will see 120 swimmers swim from Sandown Pier to the site of the old Shanklin Pier.

The IOW Marlins Masters Swim Club are requesting more kayakers/canoeists to act as the first line of safety for the swimmers.

Where and when

The swim will start at noon on Saturday 11th August from alongside the Sandown Pier and goes across the bay and ends on the beach outside the Shanklin Sandown Rowing Club premises.

The swimmers are supported by the safety boats and the Sandown & Shanklin Independent Lifeboat, the Ryde Inshore Independent Lifeboat and members of the Shanklin Deep Sea Fishermen and their boats.

The Shanklin Sandown Rowing Club offer their clubhouse and also provide hot soup and rolls for the swimmers at the end. Spectators welcome at both ends. The swimmers will finish around 12.30 to 1pm.

Get in touch

If you are available then please contact following on email:Adrian.brown6@talktalk.net or Bob Cooper on 07846438909 for full details.

Image: © Wrights Photography

