£778,400 funding boost for The Pier’s Tale project in Yarmouth

Yarmouth Harbour Commissioners has received a confirmed grant of £778,400 from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) for The Pier’s Tale project.

Made possible by money raised by National Lottery players, this exciting new project will restore the timber structure of the pier, whilst highlighting all aspects of the Pier’s 140 year life in Yarmouth, from its construction to the changes all around it and what lies beneath!

Launching at Spring Festival

The project will be launched at Yarmouth’s Spring Festival on 29th April and includes events and activities throughout the year before the structural work begins in 2018.

Now that the Pier has secured this important HLF support the essential piling works can be carried out over a few months early next year and completed by the summer. The restoration work will ensure that Yarmouth Pier can remain open to the public for many more years to come.

The Pier’s Tale project

The Pier’s Tale project aims to encourage everyone to discover more about all aspects of the Pier’s heritage and reflects the tales that the Pier could tell of its experiences over the last 140 years. These include an exploration of the underwater world and monitoring of change, the landscape, seascape and the sky above.

The Pier’s Tale project team will work with partners from universities, schools and the local community to develop a wide range of research opportunities, activities and events all helping the Pier to tell its fascinating tale. Even the engineering and restoration work itself will be part of the project, especially through engagement with schools, colleges and universities.

Only wooden pier of its type

Yarmouth Pier is the only wooden pier of its type in the country and has remained in its enviable position extending from the Isle of Wight since construction in 1876. Previous work has included replacing piles that had been damaged by the tough coastal conditions and the attention of creatures such as the now locally famous gribble.

The rest of the pier now needs attention and YHC are keen to take forward innovative ways to make the project sustainable whilst still protecting this unique piece of the Island’s heritage.

Tim Adams from Yarmouth Harbour Commissioners said:

“We’re delighted that the Heritage Lottery Fund has given us this grant. Yarmouth Pier is a unique feature of our beautiful harbour and town and the grant will help us keep it open for the public. “We’re really looking forward to getting on with the project and sharing the Pier’s interesting tale with our visitors and community.”

Innovative and engaging programme

Stuart McLeod, Head of HLF South East, said:

“It’s great that money raised by National Lottery players can help Yarmouth Harbour Commissioners to protect this important and unique heritage asset. “The project will create an innovative and engaging programme to tell the story of the pier and continue HLF’s investment into coastal communities across the South East.”

