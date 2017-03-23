Georgia shares news from Quay Arts of this fantastic upcoming exhibition and associated events. Ed

We are absolutely thrilled to announce that a solo exhibition of work by Turner Prize winning artist Richard Long, Britain’s leading figure in Land Art, will be displayed at Quay Arts, Isle of Wight this Spring / Summer.

Garden Isle plays host

As an artist who embarks on long distance walks to create his work, this exhibition couldn’t be more perfectly placed on this ‘Garden Isle’ which plays host to some of the largest walking festivals in Europe.

Long’s desire to experience the land through his love of walking often results in ephemeral works which are recorded photographically. Works also include text‐based installations, prints and ‘wall drawings’ made directly onto the surface of the gallery walls.

Charlotte Higgins, The Guardian, says,

“There is an immense simplicity to Long’s work. When making work in the landscape he uses only the objects he encounters. The works he makes specially for art galleries are slightly different in that he brings in materials, but they are invariably natural ones: mud and water, sticks and stone. “For a gallery he might make a circle of Cornish slate on a floor, for example, or draw a line in wet mud on the wall and let “nature do the rest” as the liquid dribbles down. He employs the two most basic and central gestures in human life: the line and the circle.”

Monumental floor installation

The works on display at Quay Arts include six photographic and text pieces and a monumental floor installation made from flint, on loan from Southampton City Art Gallery’s collection. This will be accompanied by a bespoke ‘wall drawing’ by Long himself, made directly onto the gallery wall, using local mud from the River Medina.

In addition, a never-before seen vinyl text installation ‘The Isle of Wight as Six Walks’ 1982, from which the exhibition takes it name, will be on display representing coast to coast walks by roads and paths on the Isle of Wight.

Associated events

Talks, music events and exhibitions across Quay Arts’ building will coincide with this project, celebrating Island artists’ love of the land:

Sisters Bridget Macdonald and Molly Attrill will open their exhibition in the Clayden Gallery at 2pm on 8th April ‘From Rocken End to Binnel’ presenting a stunning exhibition of pots, paintings and drawings of the stretch of coast on the southernmost tip of the Island, from Rocken End at the Eastern end of Chale Bay to Binnel Bay, near Ventnor.

Also opening on the same day are ‘Islanders’ by painter and multi-media artist Laura Hol in the Café, exploring her fascination with coastlines and heritage as an Islander, as well as ‘Beach Collages’ by David Godby in the Seminar Room – presenting his collection of collages made from found objects during walks on Island beaches.

Through a series of school workshops, young people will be able to celebrate the work of Richard Long by responding through visual art and creative writing, resulting in an exhibition in the Clayden Gallery, opening on 13th May.

Also exploring the work of Richard Long, are patients from the Earl Mountbatten Hospice, working with resident artist Marion Tasker they will also create a response exhibition in the Clayden Gallery, opening on 13th June.

All welcome to opening

Make sure to join us for the opening on Saturday 8th April of both exhibitions, in the Clayden Gallery from 2pm and the West Gallery from 3pm, where visitors will get the chance to meet the artists.

And don’t forget to join us in the Theatre at 4pm for a special ‘In conversation’ event, where Richard Long will discuss his work past and present and ‘The Isle of Wight as Six Walks’ exhibition with Les Buckingham – former Director at Aspex Gallery, Portsmouth, Curator at the Showcase Gallery, Southampton, and Education Officer & Keeper of Art at Southampton City Art Gallery. Advanced booking recommended.

Get your walking boots on

Fancy a bit of walking yourself? Then sign up for Walk the Wight in aid of Earl Mountbatten Hospice on 14th May.

You can also get your walking boots on in May for the IW Walking Festival – Isle Walk 2017, 29th Apr – 14th May.

This project has been made possible from the generous support of the Arts Council of England, the Ernest Cook Trust and the Daisie Rich Trust.

Image: © James Wainman. Courtesy of Lisson Gallery

Image: © Steve Jackson Hepworth 2012

