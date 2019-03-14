£800,000 boost for Gigabit Island plans

The Isle of Wight was named as one of the lucky few across the country to benefit from an extra £0.8m towards plans for Gigabit Island.

wightfibre cables

Following yesterday’s Spring Statement by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, it was confirmed the Isle of Wight will benefit from an extra £800,000 as part of the £190m national Local Full Fibre Network (LFFN) scheme.

With aspirations for the Isle of Wight to become a Gigabit Island by 2021, this will be welcome news for the Isle of Wight council and Wightfibre who are managing the roll-out.

The aim of the LFFN challenge fund is to stimulate commercial investment in “gigabit capable” broadband networks. The Isle of Wight joins other authorities around the country

AuthorityAmount
Rutland £2.0 million
Isle of Wight £0.8 million
Shetland Islands £2.0 million
Norfolk £8.0 million
South Essex £4.5 million
North Wales £8.0 million
Stoke-on-Trent £9.2 million
Northern Ireland £15.0 million

See the Spring Statement in full.

