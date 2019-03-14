£800,000 boost for Gigabit Island plans

Following yesterday’s Spring Statement by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, it was confirmed the Isle of Wight will benefit from an extra £800,000 as part of the £190m national Local Full Fibre Network (LFFN) scheme.

With aspirations for the Isle of Wight to become a Gigabit Island by 2021, this will be welcome news for the Isle of Wight council and Wightfibre who are managing the roll-out.

The aim of the LFFN challenge fund is to stimulate commercial investment in “gigabit capable” broadband networks. The Isle of Wight joins other authorities around the country

Authority Amount Rutland £2.0 million Isle of Wight £0.8 million Shetland Islands £2.0 million Norfolk £8.0 million South Essex £4.5 million North Wales £8.0 million Stoke-on-Trent £9.2 million Northern Ireland £15.0 million

