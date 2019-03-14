£800,000 boost for Gigabit Island plans

Following yesterday’s Spring Statement by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, it was confirmed the Isle of Wight will benefit from an extra £800,000 as part of the £190m national Local Full Fibre Network (LFFN) scheme.
With aspirations for the Isle of Wight to become a Gigabit Island by 2021, this will be welcome news for the Isle of Wight council and Wightfibre who are managing the roll-out.
The aim of the LFFN challenge fund is to stimulate commercial investment in “gigabit capable” broadband networks. The Isle of Wight joins other authorities around the country
|Authority
|Amount
|Rutland
|£2.0 million
|Isle of Wight
|£0.8 million
|Shetland Islands
|£2.0 million
|Norfolk
|£8.0 million
|South Essex
|£4.5 million
|North Wales
|£8.0 million
|Stoke-on-Trent
|£9.2 million
|Northern Ireland
|£15.0 million
See the Spring Statement in full.
Thursday, 14th March, 2019 4:05pm
By Sally Perry
