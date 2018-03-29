A bank holiday weekend bursting at the seams for Quay Arts

The wonderful Quay Arts in Newport will be buzzing with activity (as usual) over the bank holiday weekend with loads to see and do.

There must surely be something for everyone in this list below. Do go along and support The Quay, it’s our only arts centre on the Isle of Wight and relies on public donations and support in the cafe and shop.

Friday (6-8pm): Exhibition launch: Olympians and Meta-Humans by Louise Giblin

Everyone is welcome to attend the launch of this wonderful solo show by world-leading body cast Sculptor Louise Giblin featuring striking figures, heads and hands produced in bronze, resin and cold cast metals, bringing together pieces owned by the artist with those in private ownership. FREE.

Friday (7.30-10.30pm): Concert: Isle of Wight Youth Jazz Orchestra

Come and witness the debut concert from this new and very exciting Jazz Orchestra, showcasing the great young talent that there is currently on the Isle of Wight. Tickets: £7.50 | £5.00 under 25s (ID required)

Friday (7.30-11.30pm): LGBTQ and Friends Quiz and Disco

A great evening for all, there will be an LGBTQuiz at 8 followed by disco. An evening menu will be available from 5.30-7.00 call 01983 822490 to book a table.

Saturday morning (10.30am): Children’s Film

Every week Quay Arts put on free films for children at 10.30am.

Saturday afternoon (2.30pm): Classic Film

Every week Quay Arts put on Classic films from 2.30pm.

Saturday afternoon (3-5pm): Exhibition launch: Oil Paint Poet by Johnny Grimshaw

The next day sees the launch of this fabulous exhibition. ‘Oil Paint Poet’ by Johnny Grimshaw. Johnny’s work would certainly meet the criteria of outsider art; untutored and unorthodox, painting for him is a compulsion and his prolific output has created an impressive body of work that is a stunning representation of one man’s singular vision: an homage to the people around him, capturing their movement, energy and vibrancy. FREE.

Saturday: (10am-4pm) Vegan Day

An exclusively vegan menu and a great selection of stalls including:

Beau’s Ice Cream; Vegan Build Cookbook; Blue Labelle; Slab Artisan Fudge; Dumpling Dumpling; Wikaniko and Tansy’s Pantry.

There will also be representation from Love Running and IOW Support Group for Animal Free Research and a talk by Chris Brennan from Custom (vegan design and build company) at 11.00am

Saturday (7.30-10.30pm): Concert: Karen Tweed ‘Another View, Dear Julia’

Drawing on her love of letter-writing, and the passion/controversy that Cameron’s photos still ignite today, Karen Tweed has been quietly responding to the iconic 19th Century photographs and has tied them together to present ‘Another View, Dear Julia’.

This evening also brings together DIMBOLA who are David Salvage (bass mandolin and guitar), Michael Burns (mandolin and voice) and Trevor Wilkinson (Tenor Horn) from the north of England, joined by guests, including Anna Sacchini on harp and sitar. Tickets: £10

