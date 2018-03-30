Isle of Wight brewery launch Island Pride beer for UK Pride

Sophia shares this latest news on behalf of Goddards Brewery. Ed
Goddards Brewery is proud to be supporting UK Pride, taking place in Ryde on 21st July 2018 and in collaboration with Isle of Wight Pride, has released a special edition beer in celebration.
Called ‘Island Pride’, a percentage of all sales will go directly back to the Isle of Wight Pride Charity. The name was chosen through a vote held on IW Pride’s Facebook page. The response was overwhelming, with many votes being cast, but the winner by a clear ‘Island mile’ was Island Pride.
Baker: “Proud to support”
Xavier Baker, Managing Director of Goddards, said,
“We are excited to begin distribution of Island Pride in April. The bottle label and pump clip design will include the famous IW Pride rainbow and heart windmill so you can’t miss it.
“We are proud to be supporting such an important and soon to be iconic event for the Island.”
Hosting UK Pride in only second year of existence
This is the second year that IW Pride has taken place and this year the event will also be hosting the national UK Pride. Each year, the UK has more than 100 Pride events ranging from small community events for a few hundred people, to large festival-style Prides.
UK Pride is awarded to one Pride each year to shine a spotlight on an event that would not usually get much press attention and the IW Pride won this for 2018.
Matthew Bundy, Trustee of IW Pride, said,
“We are really excited that Goddards are releasing a special beer to celebrate the Island hosting UK Pride 2018. We love the design and we hope that this beer can stay with us for future Pride events on the Island.
“As a charity, to receive money as well as exposure from this partnership means a great deal to us and we are proud to be working closely with such an amazing local brewery.”
