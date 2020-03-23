A call to arms for all Islanders: Trusted news from OnTheWight needs your support

We need you to support News OnTheWight, so we can continue to bring you the Trustworthy, valued independent news – free from distractions – that you and the rest of the Island deserves.

These are indeed unprecedented, strange times. The whole of the country has utterly changed in the matter of two weeks.

We at News OnTheWight are doing all we can to keep you informed of relevant news stories – doing our best to responsibly inform, myth bust and minimise fear during the Coronavirus outbreak.

It’s been really intense staying on top of all of this for you. Now is the time to show your support.

Trust in news

There has never been a more important time to have trust in news – during this period of explosions in rumours flying around.

OnTheWight goes to great lengths to verify information we provide – it’s always been central to what we do.

The great thing now is that this has now been verified by an independent International body.

Quality public service news is expensive

Repeating rumours costs nothing, but news and verification takes time and is therefore expensive – but so important.

Thousands of pounds are needed, month on month, to keep the lights on, the servers whirring and the news articles publishing.

We’re not owned by a hedge fund – it’s just us supporting ourselves.

We’re not lavish and our outgoings have reduced as far as possible – we don’t rent an office so won’t qualify for tens of thousands in grants that the Government are offering – but it still takes a chunk of money each month to keep News OnTheWight running.

Impact of Coronavirus

Previously that income that lets you read the news for free has come from a variety of different sources – we’ve worked hard to diversify our income – advertising for business services, events, job ads, also carrying out consultancy work in the arts sector with galleries and museums (which are now closed).

Sadly most of those sources either have already been hit by Coronavirus already, or they will be soon.

Income is drying up fast, and we can see it becoming a lot more severe.

We need a way to replace the lost income, or we won’t be able to continue to bring you the news. That’s the harsh reality.

Reader: “Quite reassuring knowing you’re there for us Islanders”

As one reader told OnTheWight last week,

“Thanks for the service you’ve continued to provide during this crisis – having a sense of stability is so important during a time like this, and there’s something quite reassuring about knowing you’re there for us Islanders! So thank you!”



Show your support

If you think trustworthy, independently-owned Isle of Wight media is important and value what we do please click on the graphic below and support us.

It’s easy – You can set up regular monthly contributions or a one-off payment to OnTheWight through PayPal, (you don’t need a PayPal account, just a credit card or bank details to hand).

If you’d rather not use Paypal, get in touch and we can share other ways to support us.

