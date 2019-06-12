A chance to share your crime or safety concerns with those in charge

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

Do you have a question about crime and safety in your local area? If so, make a date in your diary for the Community Safety Partnership (CSP) public meeting.

The meeting is taking place on Wednesday 3 July, starting 5pm at the Riverside Centre, The Quay, Newport, PO30 2QR.

Gregory: We want to hear from you

Chair of the CSP, Amanda Gregory, said:

“Partners, including the council and police, will at the meeting and we are looking forward to meeting the public. We want to hear from you about what your safety concerns are and let you know how we have been addressing your concerns over the year so far. “I would invite you to come along and engage with us because your opinions matter and feed into our priorities for the coming year, as well as highlighting where we can all work together.”

Amanda will be chairing the meeting, which brings together the CSP partners, including the council; Police; Fire and Rescue; the Clinical Commissioning Group; Probation Service and the Community Rehabilitation Company (CRC).

Find out more about how CSP works

Cabinet member for community safety and public protection, Cllr Tig Outlaw is unable to attend but will be represented at the meeting by fellow Cabinet member, Cllr Steve Hastings.

The public invite gives residents the opportunity to find out more on how Island partners are working together to reduce crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour and gives the opportunity to ask questions.

Update on projects

The agenda will include a presentation on the 2019 annual Community Safety Partnership Survey and updates on projects that have taken place.

The agenda will be available to view the week before the meeting on the Website. The 2018 – 20 CSP Strategic Plan can also be found at this link, which sets out the priorities for the partnership.

You can also ask questions in writing to ensure a full reply is given. These should be submitted no later than 5pm on Monday 1 July to community.safety@iow.gov.uk

Fact File

The CSP brings together key organisations to work together to tackle, prevent and reduce crime and anti-social behaviour on the Island.

Partners are Isle of Wight Council; Hampshire Constabulary; Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service; National Probation Trust; Hampshire Community Rehabilitation Company and Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group.

