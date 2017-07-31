A second win in as many regattas for Courtney

Steve shares this latest report from Ryde Rowing Club. Ed

Wightlink sponsored Ryde Rowing Club had another successful day on Saturday (29th July) competing at Poole Town Regatta with their single scullers producing the Club’s best results.

There was huge pressure on the Club’s Coastal Junior Sculler Dale Buckett, who really needed to win to stay in the fight for this Hants & Dorset Championship where, at the start of the Regatta he was a point behind his main rival from Christchurch with just three regattas to go. But Dale responded with one of his best performances of the season so far, securing a relatively comfortable win in his final to level the Championship with two regattas to go.

Second win in as many regattas

There was an even more convincing win for the Club’s Ladies Novice Sculler – Courtney Edmonds – competing for just her second time in this event – her previous outing being her win last week at BTC Regatta.

She is now promoted to Coastal Junior Sculling status – and her win brings Ryde level on points in the fight for this Association Championship.

Men’s Novice

Ryde other single sculler competing on Saturday – Joel Smith – racing in the Men’s Novice event qualified comfortably for his final – where he led from the start and seemed on course for a slightly unexpected victory, only for the race to be declared a dead-heat – forcing a re-row with his rival from Southsea who narrowly defeated him after a second gruelling row.

Earlier in the day Joel had competed in the Men’s Coastal Fours event with Joe Groves, Jacob Redstone, Dom Douglas and cox Micky Jenner where they finished in fourth place failing to make the final.

Men’s Novice Four

A similar fate befell the young Men’s Novice four – Tom Starkey, Austin Smith, Tye Cameron and Josh Lee with Karen Crook coxing – who will be disappointed with this performance following their second place last week.

Tom was then replaced by Freya Drage in this four – with Micky Jenner coxing – to compete in the Mixed J16 Fours event where they fared better finishing in fourth place in the final.

Ladies Coastal Junior Four

The Ladies Coastal Junior Four of Emily Pike, Lisa Murphy, Courtney Edmonds and Kate Whitehurst with Micky Jenner coxing, who have already been crowned Hants & Dorset ARA Champions, continued their domination of their event winning both their heat and final very comfortably.

The crew then split to race in the Coastal Junior Ladies Pairs event – with Courtney Edmonds and Kate Whitehurst finishing second in the final with Emily Pike and Lisa Murphy finishing just behind in fourth place.

Ryde R. C. Summary of Crews & results

Men’s Junior Four. D. Douglas, J. Redstone, B. Toms, J. Groves, M. Jenner (Cox). 4th in heat. Failed to make Final.

Men’s Novice Four. T. Starkey, A. Smith, T. Cameron, J. Lee, K. Crook (Cox). 4th in heat. Failed to make Final.

Ladies Coastal Junior Four. E. Pike, L. Murphy, C. Edmonds, K. Whitehurst). M. Jenner (Cox). Won heat and Final.

Mixed, J16 Coxed Four. F. Drage, A. Smith, J. Lee, T. Cameron, M. Jenner (Cox). 4th in Final.

Ladies Coastal Junior Pair – “A” Crew. E. Pike and L. Murphy. 4th in Final. “B” Crew. C. Edmonds and K. Whitehurst. 2nd in Final.

Men’s Coastal Junior Pair. D. Douglas & J. Smith. id not Finish – equipment failure.

Men’s Coastal Junior Sculls. D. Buckett. 1st in Final.

Men’s Novice Sculls. J. (Joel) Smith. 2nd in heat for place in Final. Dead heat for 1st in Final. Lost re-row so 2nd.

Ladies Novice Sculls. C. Edmonds. 1st in Final.