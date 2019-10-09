Ability Dogs 4 Young People desperate for volunteers

Getting enough volunteers to help with the charity’s work has always been on-going, but Ability Dogs 4 Young People is declaring a ‘mini crisis’.

This year, for some reason, it has been harder than usual, and the charity is now very short of volunteer help.

Impact of volunteer shortage

The charity is particularly short of suitable volunteer puppy parents and as a result may not be able to fulfil its quota of new puppies this year.

Carol Court, the charity CEO and a volunteer herself, says,

“We are a small Island charity and we like to take on six new baby puppies each year. The training takes about two years, so if we are not able to find puppy parents for them all, we will not be able to help as many disabled young people in two-years’ time. “Having volunteers is critical to the work of the charity here on the Island.”

Court: Very rewarding roles

Carol goes on to say,

“Being a volunteer puppy parent is definitely hard work and needs people who are very dedicated, have enough time and energy to devote to the puppy, and have the right home set-up. However, it is very rewarding. “People often worry about ‘giving the puppy back’. Although there is no doubt that this is the hard part (we do give you another puppy to help), seeing the puppy you nurtured go on to change the life of a disabled young person far outweighs that pain.”

Please consider joining our team of enthusiastic Volunteers. If you have some time on your hands, we especially need:

Volunteer Puppy Parents

We are looking for Puppy Parents to love and train our puppies. We provide food and equipment for the puppy and cover all veterinary costs while the Ability Dog puppy is with you. As part of the team, you will be fully supported at weekly puppy training classes and at home.

You can enjoy the fun of watching each puppy grow as he or she learns what it takes to be a fully trained Ability Dog. As all of our Ability Dogs stay on the Island, you will always be able to follow their progress.

Foster Puppy Parents

We also need Foster Puppy Parents who can look after a training Ability Dog puppy for short periods.

Other roles

If you are unable to help with these roles, but are able to spare us some time, we are looking for volunteers to help in our Charity Shops, with fundraising, admin and general maintenance.

You will be joining a passionate and sociable team who were recognised with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service 2018.

Get in touch

Ability Dogs 4 Young People IoW is an Island charity which trains assistance dogs to improve the lives of physically and mentally disabled young people and children on the Isle of Wight.

If you are interested, please get in touch. Visit: the Website, email info@abilitydogs4yp.org.uk or phone 01983 216246.

