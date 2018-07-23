The sun shines in Seaview for Ability Dogs 4 Young People

Sara shares this latest news on behalf of Ability Dogs 4 Young People IoW. Ed

It was another glorious day on the Isle of Wight on Sunday 8th July as people turned up to have a look at the Open Gardens in Seagrove Bay, as part of the National Garden Scheme Open Gardens day in Seaview.

On the day, there were six very different styles of gardens for people to view. Lollie and her friends provided teas, coffees and home-made cakes and scones in her garden.

The donations from these refreshments raised over £530 for Ability Dogs 4 Young People.

Lollie said,

“It was a very happy day and a great opportunity to support the extraordinary contribution that Carol and her team make to the Island.”

A fantastic turnout

Carol Court, founder of Ability Dogs 4 Young People said,

“It was a fantastic turnout and everyone was incredibly generous. This level of support helps us to continue with the charity’s work; training assistance dogs to help disabled young people and children here on the Isle of Wight. “In spite of the unusually dry weather, the gardens looked amazing. I would like to thank Lollie and all her friends who make such a delicious array of cakes and to raise so much money for us.”

The charity

Ability Dogs 4 Young People IoW is an Island charity which trains assistance dogs to improve the lives of physically and mentally disabled young people and children on the Isle of Wight.

If you think you can help by fundraising or are interested in becoming a Puppy Parent please get in touch.

Visit the Website, email info@abilitydogs4yp.org.uk or phone 01983 216246.