Ability Dogs 4 Young People welcome Trevor, Bonnie and Dylan

Ability Dogs 4 Young People have welcomed their newest recruits! The first three Ability Dog puppies in training for 2019 have arrived.

Trevor was the first to arrive on 16th March. He is a chocolate Labrador and was named by the TVR Club. He is related to Mason, one of our working Ability Dogs who helps Lottie.

On 23rd April, Bonnie arrived with us. She is a black Labrador and is related to Pickle, Shadow and Tammy. Pickle and Shadow are also working Ability Dogs. Pickle helps Kate with practical tasks and Shadow is a Diabetic Alert Ability Dog for Libby.

Our latest arrival is Dylan, named after Bob Dylan. Dylan is a red Labrador. He arrived on 4th May and is related to Digby who was our sixth puppy for 2018.

All three puppies have already started at our puppy classes and they have met our other Ability Dog puppies in training. Trevor has been along to some of the events we have been at this year.

Find out more at Open Day

The first opportunity to meet all three of our new arrivals will be at our Open Day on Sunday 2nd June 2019 from 10am to 4pm at our Training Centre, Sandown Airport.

This year it will be bigger and better than ever. As well as demonstrations showing how our Ability Dogs help disabled young people, there will be stalls and fun activities for adults and children. Refreshments will be available.

After that, we have a busy schedule of events coming up this summer, so come along and see us on our stand and meet our new trio.

Ability Dogs 4 Young People IoW

Ability Dogs 4 Young People IoW is an Island charity which trains assistance dogs to improve the lives of physically and mentally disabled young people and children on the Isle of Wight.

If you think you can help in the shops, by fundraising or are interested in becoming a Puppy Parent please get in touch.

Visit www.abilitydogs4yp.org.uk, email info@abilitydogs4yp.org.uk or phone 01983 216246.