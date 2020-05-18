Additional Covid-19 symptoms now indicate new need to self-isolate

The Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, has joined his fellow CMOs for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to announce new information about Coronavirus (Covid-19) symptoms.

Loss of smell and taste

From today, all individuals should self-isolate if they develop a new continuous cough or fever or anosmia.

Anosmia is the loss of or a change in your normal sense of smell. It can also affect your sense of taste as the two are closely linked.

The CMO announcement goes on to say,

“We have been closely monitoring the emerging data and evidence on COVID-19 and, after thorough consideration, we are now confident enough to recommend this new measure. “The individual’s households should also self-isolate for 14 days as per the current guidelines and the individual should stay at home for 7 days, or longer if they still have symptoms other than cough or loss of sense of smell.”

Not on Contact Tracing App

Although the App has had two updates since its launch almost two weeks ago, the new symptoms have not yet been added to the Covid-19 Contact Tracing App.

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Social distancing

It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.



Seeking advice

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



Image: Christopher Jolly under CC BY 2.0