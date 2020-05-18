Isle of Wight lockdown – Only the Good News!

Additional Covid-19 symptoms now indicate new need to self-isolate

The UK public are asked to look out for the new symptoms and self isolate if they experience them

The Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, has joined his fellow CMOs for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to announce new information about Coronavirus (Covid-19) symptoms.

Loss of smell and taste
From today, all individuals should self-isolate if they develop a new continuous cough or fever or anosmia.

Anosmia is the loss of or a change in your normal sense of smell. It can also affect your sense of taste as the two are closely linked.

The CMO announcement goes on to say,

“We have been closely monitoring the emerging data and evidence on COVID-19 and, after thorough consideration, we are now confident enough to recommend this new measure.

“The individual’s households should also self-isolate for 14 days as per the current guidelines and the individual should stay at home for 7 days, or longer if they still have symptoms other than cough or loss of sense of smell.”

Not on Contact Tracing App
Although the App has had two updates since its launch almost two weeks ago, the new symptoms have not yet been added to the Covid-19 Contact Tracing App.

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe
Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).

Social distancing
It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.

Seeking advice
Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.

nickstuart

I raised with NHSX several days ago the variety of ther symptoms as shown in the clinical literature and as per Imperial Covid App. That was several days ago via website and social media. Yet to receive a response

18, May 2020 12:09 pm

