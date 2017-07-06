Adult learners celebrated at awards evening

The council share this latest news. Ed

Island adult learners were celebrated recently as part of the national Festival of Learning, with an awards evening on Monday 19 June.

Held at the Community Learning Centre in Ryde, the awards evening was an opportunity to share the stories that showcase the achievements of individuals and communities.

Cllr Wayne Whittle, Cabinet member for regeneration and business development, said:

“The winners highlight how adult learning benefits personal well-being and enjoyment, as well as supporting the economy through opportunities to gain qualifications.”

Cllr Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, said:

“Learning is a lifelong journey, and I’m pleased to see so many recognised for taking their opportunity and creating such opportunities for themselves.”

Winners include:

Richmond Fellowship, Quay House Introduction to Art Group: peer members of the group, who have all experienced mental ill-health, completed a 46 week long intensive art course learning about artists and genres to create their own art exhibition.

Stewart Key, who joined Storeroom 2010 as a volunteer and has since gained two qualifications, Health and Safety in Construction and Carpentry Level 1. Stewart is now studying to become a teacher on Storeroom Education programmes.

Briony Jordan, who completed a 30 hour Open College Network (OCN) qualification in ‘Developing Personal Confidence and Self-awareness’ with Bodster Equine Assisted Learning Centre. Briony grew in confidence to start applying for jobs and has since gained employment in Cowes.

Penny Whiting, who engaged enthusiastically with the “Families Living and Learning Together” course. The course helped Penny use strategies at home to support improvements in behaviour, emotions and relationships.

Sasha Stickland, who has worked relentlessly and with determination to achieve her maths and English qualifications. Sasha adopted strategies to help her manage her dyslexia and has recently passed her examinations.

Leyla Dafter, apprentice administrator at Storeroom Education, who has made extraordinary progression over the last two years achieving the Level 2 and Level 3 qualifications in Administration; she has since secured permanent employment and is exploring options for a Level 4 qualification in September.

Maggie Boyce, who completed the Level 3 Award in Education and Training course in September 2015 and has since used these skills as a volunteer, delivering art-based workshops with people in recovery from mental ill-health. Maggie has supported each individual to extend not only their knowledge and skills in art, but also challenged them to overcome some of their personal barriers and consequently raised their self-esteem, self-confidence and personal aspirations.

Laura Groves Award for Community and Family Involvement

The evening also saw the presentation of a special award; the Laura Groves Award for Community and Family Involvement, which is presented in memory of Laura Groves who was a teacher at Downside Middle School.

The award is given to a member of staff from a school or early years’ setting who enables, encourages and supports families and members of the community to be involved in school life. This award was presented by Laura’s parents Pete and Glyn Groves to Caroline Martin from the Nettlestone and Newchurch Primary School Federation, with a ‘highly commended’ award presented to Carol Ward-Reynolds from Hunnyhill Primary School.

The Festival of Learning, led by the Learning and Work Institute, invites organisations and communities to take part in adult learning activities, to showcase the wide range of opportunities and resources available to adults hoping to continue or resume their education.

Image: 42andpointless under CC BY 2.0