After 13 weeks suspended whilst repairs took place – the Floating Bridge out of service again! (updated)

After being out of service for 13 weeks with major repairs taking place, the Cowes Floating Bridge is out of service again.

Read and contribute to the 5 readers' comments ↓

Floating Bridge and suspended sign at East Cowes

The Cowes Floating Bridge has been suspended due to a fault on Floating Bridge 6 – which was recently out of service for 13 weeks.

Cllr Karl Love tells News OnTheWight that it’s been “identified that a weld has blown on the north west prow hydraulics causing the leak”.

Independently, Cameron Palin told us the hydraulics have failed.

Being fixed this morning
An engineering firm has been called to repair it this morning, but the bridge will be out for at least a couple of hours.

IWC statement
At 11.18am a spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council told News OnTheWight,

“The floating bridge is currently out of service due to an oil leak. Engineers are on site and the foot passenger launch is in operation. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Hydraulics rebuilt
During the 13 weeks the bridge was suspended the Isle of Wight council said to fix the problem with the hydraulics,

“The hydraulic rams have been removed, stripped down, inspected and have been rebuilt; the hydraulic system has been flushed and repairs to the hydraulic pumps and motors have been undertaken.”

Love: “Institutional blindness”
Cllr Love told News OnTheWight,

“I am at my wits end with this FB6.

“There has been an institutional blindness created by the council’s own self belief that they can fix it at all costs.

“This has resulted in our precious and limited taxpayers’ money being thrown away and all I’m trying to do along with Cllr Lora Wilcox is to find and explore different solutions. I would’ve long ago abandoned ship and let it sink.

“Abandoning ship allows us to fight another day and to rebuild going forward and to be creative. That’s all I’m trying to be, realistic and creative.”

Article edit
11.40am 31 Oct 2020 – Statement from IWC added

Image: © With kind permission of Cameron Palin

Saturday, 31st October, 2020 10:59am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o1E

Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

5 Comments on "After 13 weeks suspended whilst repairs took place – the Floating Bridge out of service again! (updated)"

newest oldest most voted
andy

Hands up, who had a fiver on this at Ladbrooks?

Vote Up40Vote Down
31, October 2020 11:31 am
smiffy

Being creative Councillor Love is about building a bridge for traffic up river and a submersed tunnel at Cowes/East Cowes end for walkers and bikes. What they’ve spent on the FB6 could have paid for much of the bridge. If they had not also wasted the money from Asda one could be being built by now.

Vote Up30Vote Down
31, October 2020 11:41 am
Colin

What have the Isle of Wight Council and the floating bridge got in common?

Both are worse than useless, not fit for purpose and a drain on the council tax payers money.

Ba Boom!

Vote Up20Vote Down
31, October 2020 11:41 am
Rhos yr Alarch

No surprise there, then…

Vote Up10Vote Down
31, October 2020 12:00 pm
wighton

Please get a new floating bridge, Isle of Wight Council.

Vote Up00Vote Down
31, October 2020 12:06 pm

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*