After 13 weeks suspended whilst repairs took place – the Floating Bridge out of service again! (updated)

The Cowes Floating Bridge has been suspended due to a fault on Floating Bridge 6 – which was recently out of service for 13 weeks.

Cllr Karl Love tells News OnTheWight that it’s been “identified that a weld has blown on the north west prow hydraulics causing the leak”.

Independently, Cameron Palin told us the hydraulics have failed.

Being fixed this morning

An engineering firm has been called to repair it this morning, but the bridge will be out for at least a couple of hours.

IWC statement

At 11.18am a spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council told News OnTheWight,

“The floating bridge is currently out of service due to an oil leak. Engineers are on site and the foot passenger launch is in operation. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Hydraulics rebuilt

During the 13 weeks the bridge was suspended the Isle of Wight council said to fix the problem with the hydraulics,

“The hydraulic rams have been removed, stripped down, inspected and have been rebuilt; the hydraulic system has been flushed and repairs to the hydraulic pumps and motors have been undertaken.”

Love: “Institutional blindness”

Cllr Love told News OnTheWight,

“I am at my wits end with this FB6. “There has been an institutional blindness created by the council’s own self belief that they can fix it at all costs. “This has resulted in our precious and limited taxpayers’ money being thrown away and all I’m trying to do along with Cllr Lora Wilcox is to find and explore different solutions. I would’ve long ago abandoned ship and let it sink. “Abandoning ship allows us to fight another day and to rebuild going forward and to be creative. That’s all I’m trying to be, realistic and creative.”

