Isle of Wight photographer shortlisted in global competition (again)

The Isle of Wight has a wealth of fabulous photographers. You only have to look at the photos that are shared with OnTheWight to see the quality.

So it’s no surprise to hear that one regular contributor, Ainsley Bennett, has been shortlisted in a ‘Photographer of the Year’ competition. It’s not the first time, you might remember he had a winning shot exhibited last year.

Stiff competition

Along with entries from around the world, Ainsley’s shot of Kynance cove (Cornwall) by night has been shortlisted in the Insight Investment Astronomy Photographer of the Year award.

The winners will be announced on 23 October, and an exhibition of the winning images from the past ten years of the contest will be on show at the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich from 24 October.

Chosen “alongside some truly stunning photography”

Ainsley told OnTheWight,

“I’m pleased to have my Kynance cove by night image shortlisted in this year’s competition and very happy to have been selected for the third year in a row alongside some truly stunning photography.”

Click on image to see larger version



See the entries

Ainsley’s entry on The Guardian Website reads:

Ainsley Bennett (UK). On a family trip to Cornwall after visiting Kynance Cove, on the Lizard Peninsula, the beautiful landscape seemed to be the ideal place for the photographer to capture the glimmering stars and the striking colours of the Milky Way illuminating the beautiful rocky coastline. This is a composition of two separate exposures, one for the sky and one for the foreground blended together post-processing to achieve the desired result, producing a more even exposure.

Photograph: Ainsley Bennett/National Maritime Museum

See the other entries on The Guardian Website.

Image: © Ainsley Bennett/National Maritime Museum