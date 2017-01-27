Ainsley Bennett: Meet the man behind the award-winning photo (film)

This short film about Isle of Wight photographer, Ainsley Bennett, provides the perfect intro to the man behind some of the most outstanding shots we’ve been lucky enough to share.

ainsley bennett

Readers might remember that last year Isle of Wight photographer, Ainsley Bennett, picked up the prestigious Astronomy Photographer of the Year award for his outstanding shot, Binary Haze.

Ainsley’s shot triumphed in the ‘Skyscapes’ category and is now part of an exhibition at the Royal Observatory in London.

Binary Haze by Ainsley Bennett

Insight into photographer
Included in the exhibition is also a beautifully shot film about the man behind the camera.

It’s a great intro to Ainsley, his passions and how that award-winning shot came about.

It’s less than two minutes long and if you appreciate the wonderful shots that Ainsley shares with us over on our Facebook page, you’ll want to put the face to the name.

The exhibition at the Royal Observatory runs until 25th July 2017.

