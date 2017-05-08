Find out:Who's your new councillor?

All invited to discussion on whether religion has a place in politics

Following the resignation of Andrew Turner and controversy over Christian teaching on homosexuality, all are welcome to this free event (book tickets in advance to secure seat).

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

jonathan bartley

Following Andrew Turner’s comments about homosexuality, Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley told the Huffington Post, “There’s no place for these prehistoric pronouncements in our politics. It’s astounding that in this day and age we’re hearing reports of an MP spreading such hatred”.

Daniel shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

The co-leader of the national Green Party of England and Wales, Jonathan Bartley, will appear at the Apollo Theatre on the afternoon of Saturday 13th May, beginning at 2pm.

Entitled “All this Beauty is of God: Faith in Green politics”, this discussion follows the resignation of Andrew Turner and controversy over Christian teaching on homosexuality.

Members of all faith communities are invited to attend and join the discussion.

Christian think-tank
Jonathan co-founded Ekklesia, an independent, not-for-profit Christian think-tank in 2002. In 2008 he co-founded the Accord Coalition, which campaigns for desegregation in religious schools.

Jonathan is a regular contributor to BBC One’s The Big Questions, and has contributed to BBC Radio 4’s Thought for the Day and The Moral Maze, ITV1’s The Moral of the Story, and The Church Times.

Tickets for the event are free, and are available on a first come, first served basis from Eventbrite.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 8th May, 2017 6:50pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fgA

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Newport, What's On

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*