Ryde Rowing Club hosts first Hants & Dorset Amateur Rowing Association Championship Regatta

Ryde Rowing Club will host the first Hants & Dorset Amateur Rowing Association Championship Regatta of the season this Saturday (13th May) with Shanklin’s Championship Regatta taking place the following day (Sunday, 14th May).

40th Anniversary

This year’s Regatta marks the 40th Anniversary of a Hants and Dorset ARA Championships Regatta being held off Appley Beach, at Ryde.

The first was held in June 1977 – as part of the Club’s Centenary Celebrations and following the successful introduction of a Hants & Dorset Championship Regatta organised jointly by Shanklin and Ryde Rowing Clubs which was first held at Yaverland, near Sandown in 1972.

The joint organising committee and the Hants & Dorset ARA agreed to stage the 1977 Regatta at Ryde in what was expected to be a one-off change of venue in recognition of the Clubs centenary. But such was the success of the event that these two Island Rowing Clubs and the Association agreed that the Island should host two Championship Regattas each year – one at Ryde and one at Shanklin.

The Isle of Wight Rowing Weekend was established with both Clubs staging their own Regattas since 1978 – which have both proved to be very popular – which in part led to the introduction on the third H&D ARA Regatta on the Island run by Newport Rowing Club.

Issues and challenges

Over the years there have been a few issues and challenges at Ryde – the ever-changing sandbank which restricts the number of events, the difficulties of staging a Regatta while the Clubhouse was being re-built, changing the course to accommodate a temporary pier off Appley Beach while the sewage outfall was built, a last minute loss of the trailer park thanks to Southern Water’s activities and a shortening of the course to accommodate the new Ryde Harbour to name but a few.

In all this time – while we have gone close – and failed to finish all the events on a number of occasions only one Ryde Regatta has been lost to the weather.

Large number of entries

The Ryde Regatta has around received a large entry of 102 crews and scullers – significantly higher than last year – and likely to exceed 120 when late entries are taken into account – which would be close to a record entry for the event.

The Regatta will still require a packed Programme of 20 races to be completed in just over four and a half hours over an 1820m course from Appley Beach, near to the Ryde R. C. Headquarters in Appley Park – towards Ryde Pier and return after a buoy turn. Races are taking place for Senior, Junior/Senior, Junior and Novice men in coxed fours, Senior and Junior men in coxless pairs, and Senior, Junior and Novice Men in Single Sculls.

For Ladies there is Senior, Junior and Novice coxed fours, Junior Ladies Pairs and Ladies Junior and Novice sculling events. There is also Masters – formally known as Veteran – Fours event for mixed 40+ and Ladies and a double sculls event to finish the days racing.

Cheer on the Island rowers

Ryde, the host Club has a large entry, with seven crews and scullers racing and following some good results in the pre-season Head races the Club has high hopes of some wins.

Some very close racing is expected and the general public are most welcome to view this free event – the best vantage point being from the sea wall by the Canoe Lake.

Sponsors and supporters of the Regatta

The Regatta is scheduled to start at 11:45am, with a race every ten to 15 minutes and the prize-giving by a representative of the Regattas main Sponsors – TLM Laser will take place at the Clubhouse, in Appley Park, at around 5.30pm.

In addition to TLM Laser as main sponsors the Regatta has received further support from a number of local businesses – Harwoods, the Isle of Wight County Press, the Appley Manor Hotel, Hayden Electrical, DIGS Michael Jenner, SJ Decorating, Classic Image, Three Buoys Restaurant, Beffective, Neaves Rowing Fittings, Goodleaf Tree Climbing, Walter Grey Solicitors, the Simion Arms, the Griffin and Horse & Groom Public Houses and First Choice Scaffolding. Further support comes from Wightlink – who are the Club’s main sponsors – Steve Cook, Club Vice President and the Club’s 150 Club as well as the Barclays Community Support scheme.

Safety and first aid cover

The Club is also grateful for the help of Ryde Inshore Rescue who provide safety cover and Invictus Medical services who provide the first aid cover.

The Club also acknowledges the support and cooperation of Ryde Police, Island Roads and the Isle of Wight County Council as well as the Ryde Town Council.