Parents and pupils to protest against proposed merger with Academy

The peaceful protest is planned to take place on Tuesday at 3pm

sandown bay academy

Following the shock announcement last week by Academies Enterprise Trust that Sandown Bay Academy may close and be merged with Ryde Academy, a peaceful protest by parents and pupils has been planned.

The protest will take place on Tuesday 9th May at 3pm on the rugby field opposite the school.

A message being shared across Facebook reads,

“We realise this is a knee-jerk reaction but we haven’t got much time.

“We may hold another rally another time when more can come, but for now this is simply a need by people to get together to show their support of the school.

“Bring banners, placards but most of all spread the word! We need as many people as possible there to show support for the pupils and staff and our opposition to the planned merger.”

Monday, 8th May, 2017 6:59pm

