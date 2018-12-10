All welcome to Christmas carol service with Mountbatten

Emma shares this latest news from Mountbatten. Ed

All are welcome to join with Mountbatten for a Christmas carol service, with readings by candlelight, later this month.

From 6:30pm on Wednesday 19 December, staff and volunteers will come together to celebrate the festive season at All Saints’ Church, Ryde.

Mountbatten’s Community Choir

A highlight of the event will be carols sung by Mountbatten’s Community Choir, which is made up of members of the public, staff, volunteers and Islanders supported by Mountbatten.

Nigel Hartley, Mountbatten CEO, said:

“I am very much looking forward to this service and hope that as many people as possible will come and join us, as we celebrate this most special time of year together.”

Limited parking

Refreshments will be served after the service. Anyone wishing to attend should note that parking is very limited and people are advised to use nearby public car parks.

Image: tabor-roeder under CC BY 2.0