Amy’s running challenge for Baby Box raises thousands and she loses 11 stone in the process

Ventnorian Amy Milford-Wood has just raised a whopping £2,000 for Baby Box IOW by running a sponsored half marathon (and a bit more).

Not only that, but by taking up the Couch to 5k Challenge this time last year, and running with her local group, the Ventnor Sloggers, Amy has managed to lose over 11 stone along the way.

Passionate about helping others

Amy is passionate about the work that Baby Box IOW do to support Island families – as reported by News OnTheWight before, they help families in Ventnor who are struggling, by acting as a conduit for baby essentials.

Amy said,

“I have seen the amazing work Baby Box do and how they have stepped up to support over a hundred families during 2020. “Anything you donate to this brilliant cause will be so well spent by this wonderful team of volunteers.”

Nine months of perseverance

Amy’s ambition was to raise £100 per mile, so £1,310, but last week she completed the half-marathon in two hours and 27 minutes. She was loving it so much, she decided to keep on running.

Amy said,

“I wanted to keep my promise of £100 per mile and on the day of the run I had raised £1,500, so I ran 15 miles in the end!”

Milford-Wood: Completely elated

To comply with the lockdown rules as closely as she could, Amy ran from her home in Ventnor to Shanklin Theatre, back over to Cowleaze again, through Ventnor and St Lawrence to Niton, and then back to the Botanic Gardens.

She told News OnTheWight,

“I was completely physically exhausted after the run but also completely elated! “Baby Box will make such good use of this money, using some of it to buy blenders and slow cookers to provide to Island families to help them make cheap and nutritious meals and their own baby food.”

Show your support

It’s not too late to show your support and make a donation to Baby Box via Amy’s fundraiser.

At Amy’s request, Baby Box IOW will be using 50 per cent of the money raised to introduce a new project exploring ways they can be more environmentally friendly and to work towards a more sustainable way of supporting families.

Find out more about Baby Box IOW by visiting their Facebook Page.