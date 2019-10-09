Baby Box project making a huge difference to parents in Ventnor (Video)

As previously reported by OnTheWight, a group of Ventnor residents got together at the end of last year to found the Baby Box Project – a community-led project that helps families in Ventnor struggling to provide their children with basic essentials.

Readers will be pleased to hear that the project has gone from strength to strength, with members of the community donating clothes, nappies, baby formula and food, as well as toiletries, toys, cribs and more.

More than just needed items

The project was set up from scratch with no funding or grants. What those involved offer is their time and kindness.

The Baby Box is not just about providing much-needed baby items to those in need, it’s also somewhere parents can go for a cup of tea and some company.

Short film explains more

David George from Utility Films made this short film earlier this year which gives you a flavour of the great work taking place.

Where and when

Baby Box opens 11am to 1pm every Friday at Ventnor Central (the former youth club) on Victoria Street.

Items can be donated Thursday evenings between 6-8pm.

Follow Baby Box IOW on Facebook or email babyboxiow@gmail.com